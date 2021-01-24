Nwam LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 148,908 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 871.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.

