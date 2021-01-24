Nwam LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.23 million. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

