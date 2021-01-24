Nwam LLC Has $657,000 Stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $486.88 million, a PE ratio of 205.74 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $16.88.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

