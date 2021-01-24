Nwam LLC Invests $525,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

