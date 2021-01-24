Nwam LLC Invests $724,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

CAT stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.