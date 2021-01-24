Nwam LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.04.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

