Nwam LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

