Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Trading 13.4% Higher

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. 8,240,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 14,622,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

