Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $39.36 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 771,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,116,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,127 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

