Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum is presently focused on maintaining production and lowering outstanding debts through the proceeds of non-core asset sales. To preserve liquidity, it has lowered capital expenditure and identified new ways of reducing expenses. Permian Basin exposure continues to boost total production volumes. The company, through systematic sell-off of some non-core assets, has already achieved the 2020 divestiture target and plans to divest more assets in first half of 2021. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, it faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level amid declining commodity prices and cancellation of the African asset divestment deal will be a setback and can adversely impact its plans to lower debts.”

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

NYSE:OXY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.