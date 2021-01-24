Ocean Protocol Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $244.31 million and $30.57 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.51 or 0.04438946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017681 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.