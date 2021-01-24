OLD National Bancorp IN Has $244,000 Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ORIX were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE IX opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

