OLD National Bancorp IN Has $305,000 Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

