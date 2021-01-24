OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $297,000 in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of ON opened at $37.30 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

