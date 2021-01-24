OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $113,561,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,406,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

