OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 161 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 86,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $424.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.