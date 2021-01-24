OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 252 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Repligen were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $55,632,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $175,339.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,176.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $219.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 267.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $226.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.36.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.