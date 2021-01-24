OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $216,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 78,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,066.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,147.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,886.55. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,926.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

