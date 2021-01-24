OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after acquiring an additional 772,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,954 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.0% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 381,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 158,569 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBT. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $47.65 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

