OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $33.04 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

