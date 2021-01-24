Omeros Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.08) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omeros in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.23). Wedbush also issued estimates for Omeros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

OMER stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Omeros by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 192.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.