OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

