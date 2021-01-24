Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

