Oppenheimer Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $155.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.90.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $129.40 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

