Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after acquiring an additional 678,270 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.