Optimum Investment Advisors Has $106,000 Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLTL. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.