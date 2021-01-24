Optimum Investment Advisors Has $86,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Paper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in International Paper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 717,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 46,072 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

