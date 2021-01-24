Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 542 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,927,000 after purchasing an additional 840,420 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,858 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

