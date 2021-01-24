Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $110,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $173.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.62. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

