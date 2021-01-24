Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

