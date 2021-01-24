Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.