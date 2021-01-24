Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $158.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

