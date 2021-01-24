ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $138,794,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 733,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 329,014 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $7,579,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 312,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 143,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

