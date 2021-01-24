Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s (NYSE:OCG) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Oriental Culture’s (NYSE:OCG) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 25th. Oriental Culture had issued 5,065,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $20,260,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Oriental Culture’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NYSE:OCG opened at $5.02 on Friday. Oriental Culture has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Oriental Culture Company Profile

There is no company description available for Oriental Culture Holding Ltd.

