Origo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $472,489.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Origo has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $472,489.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00841519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.69 or 0.04519020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

