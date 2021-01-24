ORIX (NYSE:IX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ORIX by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ORIX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ORIX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

