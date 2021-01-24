Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys 970 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

