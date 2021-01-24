Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. CIBC raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 841,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,983. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

