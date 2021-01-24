Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Up 5%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 2,494,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,432,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

OVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $171.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

