Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $8.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

OMI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,427. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

