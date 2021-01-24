Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.35 Million (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $28.35 million and approximately $170,016.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,627.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.03 or 0.04237703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00436931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.75 or 0.01355276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00530199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00414585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,101,097 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars.

