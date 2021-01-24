Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,243,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

