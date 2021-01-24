Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

RS opened at $126.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $135.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

