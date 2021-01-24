Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,707 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $149.77 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

