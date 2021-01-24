Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,501.82.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,965.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12,280.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,701.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.