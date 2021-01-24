Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 20,340 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,340 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Argus upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

