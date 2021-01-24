Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,185 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth $49,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth $51,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

