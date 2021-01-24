Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,478 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.