Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

