Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) Shares Down 69.5%

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD)’s share price fell 69.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91.

About Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units.

